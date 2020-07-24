Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.60 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

