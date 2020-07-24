salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 335 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00.

CRM opened at $188.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day moving average is $172.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

