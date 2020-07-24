Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) & Youngevity International (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Head-To-Head Review

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safe-T Group and Youngevity International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Youngevity International has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. Given Youngevity International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youngevity International is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Youngevity International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Youngevity International $162.45 million 0.22 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Youngevity International has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A Youngevity International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youngevity International has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Youngevity International beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

