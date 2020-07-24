Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) & EVINE Live (OTCMKTS:EVLV) Financial Contrast

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safe-T Group and EVINE Live, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVINE Live 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and EVINE Live’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and EVINE Live’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.45 -$22.16 million ($0.32) -10.94

EVINE Live has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Volatility and Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVINE Live has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVINE Live beats Safe-T Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

