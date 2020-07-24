Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Sell”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

RHP stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after buying an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,440,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

