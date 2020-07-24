Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

RMG stock opened at GBX 179.95 ($2.21) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.88.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). In the last three months, insiders acquired 171 shares of company stock valued at $30,034.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

