Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

