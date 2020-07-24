Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
NYSE:RY opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.