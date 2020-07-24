Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

