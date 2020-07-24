Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$25.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.67.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 0.8917872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

