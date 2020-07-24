Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $347.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

CTAS opened at $303.01 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cintas by 426.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 48,100.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

