Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) a C$14.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.32. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

