Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,508,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBA stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

