Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 5,792 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $30,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,346.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sebastian Grady sold 1,144 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $6,086.08.

On Friday, July 17th, Sebastian Grady sold 29,779 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $158,424.28.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05.

RMNI stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $358.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.