Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.
Richardson Electronics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.64. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.32.
About Richardson Electronics
