Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.64. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.32.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

