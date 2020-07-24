Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.26-1.29 for the period.

NYSE REXR opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.