Reviewing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Upwork alerts:

This table compares Upwork and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -6.44% -7.85% -4.51% Bilibili -21.20% -20.37% -10.34%

54.8% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $13.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $30.99, indicating a potential downside of 24.41%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 5.24 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -91.27 Bilibili $973.59 million 13.73 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -71.93

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upwork beats Bilibili on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.