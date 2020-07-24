Reviewing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXTB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Territorial Bancorp and BBX Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than BBX Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and BBX Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.48 $22.00 million $2.34 9.32 BBX Capital $946.87 million 0.35 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBX Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 24.58% 8.18% 0.95% BBX Capital -1.28% 2.19% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats BBX Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.