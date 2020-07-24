Reviewing Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) & Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold 2.89% 14.83% 4.99% Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold and Breville Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold 1 2 6 0 2.56 Breville Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Koninklijke Ahold currently has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential downside of 38.73%. Given Koninklijke Ahold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold is more favorable than Breville Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold and Breville Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold $74.22 billion 0.43 $1.98 billion $1.92 15.05 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats Breville Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Breville Group

Dino Polska S.A. operates a chain of supermarkets in Poland. It offers food products, household chemicals, cosmetics, vegetables, fruits, meats, and sausages. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 977 stores in western Poland. Dino Polska S.A. is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

