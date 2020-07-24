Reviewing Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entera Bio and Seneca Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Seneca Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $240,000.00 104.78 -$10.80 million N/A N/A Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 1,361.37 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -132.16% -88.83% Seneca Biopharma -212.36% -212.68% -168.53%

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Seneca Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

