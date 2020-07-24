Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

RF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

NYSE RF opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.