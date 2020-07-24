Research Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.