Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of NBL opened at $10.95 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

