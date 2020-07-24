Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($3.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.99). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

SALT stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

