Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners downgraded Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Noble Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

