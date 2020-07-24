Relx (LON:REL) Announces Earnings Results

Relx (LON:REL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,700 ($20.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.95. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a GBX 13.60 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($24.74) price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,935 ($23.81).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

