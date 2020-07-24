Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

RWT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The firm has a market cap of $816.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

