Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

