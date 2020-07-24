Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $63.12 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

