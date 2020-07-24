Raymond James Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$5.31 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of $416.03 million and a PE ratio of 22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$326.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 236.29%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

