Randolph Co Inc Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.