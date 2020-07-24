Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.29.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $299.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.