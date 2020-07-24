Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

