Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 56,300 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

