Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 3,100 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Shares of PLD opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

