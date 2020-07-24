Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,200 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

