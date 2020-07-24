Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $107.50 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

