Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,000 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

