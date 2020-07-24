Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $19,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $518,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,910,176 shares of company stock worth $257,680,644 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $83.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $97.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

