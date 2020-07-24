Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 23,900 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

