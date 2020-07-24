Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.