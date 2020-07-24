Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

