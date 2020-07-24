Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $90.39 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $90,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.