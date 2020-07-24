Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares in the company, valued at $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

