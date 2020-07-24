Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $6.37 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $113,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 382,281 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.