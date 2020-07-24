Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $392,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of EQR opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

