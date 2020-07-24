Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $5.27 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $384.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.39 and its 200-day moving average is $310.62. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

