Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Snap-on worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Snap-on by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.