Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $42.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

