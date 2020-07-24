Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $237.34 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

