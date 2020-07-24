Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.